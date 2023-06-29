LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An initiative that makes solar investment for residents easier has extended its deadline to give more property owners a chance to take part in the program.
Those interested in the Solar Over Louisville program have until Monday, July 31, to apply. In partnership with Solar Energy Solutions and Icon Solar, property owners can get solar energy panels installed at a discounted price. Participants can also get an additional 30% federal tax credit.
“We are thrilled to see our community’s continued interest and investment in clean energy," Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said in a news release. "We are thankful to our partners, the Kentucky Solar Energy Society, the Louisville Sustainability Council, Solar Energy Solutions and Icon Solar who have worked with us to extend the deadline and allow more property owners to take advantage of this fantastic program,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said.
More than 90 people participated in the Solar Over Louisville program in 2022. More than 30 people have signed contracts since the start of the program this year in March.
