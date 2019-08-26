LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sovereign Grace Baptist Church, which opened its doors in Scottsburg in July as a homeless shelter, will stop offering shelter services after guests began breaking the law.
Pastor Derrick Walker said he doesn't have enough staff to be onsite at all times to stop the homeless people using the church from engaging in illegal activity.
The church sparked a debate with the city of Scottsburg questioning the legality of the church being converted to a homeless shelter in regards to zoning issues. Walker agreed to meet the necessary legal needs to continue to allow the church to serve as a sanctuary for the homeless.
Walker sent the following statement Monday night:
“We are closing the shelter due to the lack of personnel to handle everything that comes with such a large undertaking. We still believe in the need, and we are grateful for the awareness we have been able to bring regarding homelessness and the struggles that accompany it. We pray more can step up in the community to tackle this real issue.”
The church's shelter had a no drinking or drugs policy in place with routine drug testing to hold people accountable, but Walker didn't elaborate on what illegal activities were taking place.
Walker also said his goal is to protect to church first, which is part of the reason he is choosing to close the shelter.
Related Stories:
- City request could force homeless out of Scottsburg church
- Scottsburg church housing homeless people is given more time to meet city requests
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.