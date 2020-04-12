LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Floyd County Health Department has received a grant funded by several local foundations that will help with its response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The $73,000 grant was used to purchase a mobile health unit for the department, which will assist in conducting COVID-19 testing, officials said in a news release on Sunday.
"This mobile unit will better equip the Floyd County Health Department to address needs of the current COVID-19 pandemic in specific locations of the community," Floyd County Council President Brad Striegel said in the news release.
Officials said they expect the vehicle to arrive sometime this week, and that it will be ready to go within a few days of its arrival.
"The mobile unit will provide a safe and controlled environment for testing and provide resources in the field for our healthcare workers," Striegel said.
The mobile unit will also be used by the department for disaster relief efforts, immunizations and infections disease control, Striegel said.
"Not only will this serve the public at-large, but it will also provide an alternative access to our healthcare system for persons who are uninsured, under-insured, and have transportation issues for essential components like prevention, screening, treatment and other useful tools in the healthcare field," he said.
The Floyd Legacy Foundation, along with the Samtec Cares Foundation and the Floyd Memorial Hospital Foundation, had been working for several weeks to fund the grant.
