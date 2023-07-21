LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana nonprofit wants to make sure students and their families are healthy before a new school year starts.
Community Action of Southern Indiana (CASI) is hosting a back to school community health fair on Saturday, July 22.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., families will be able to get blood pressure checks, mental health assessments, wellness checks, vaccinations, sports physicals, dental screenings and more.
Students will also be given backpacks and school supplies, and have to be present to receive them, organizers said. Families will also be sent home with fresh produce and nonperishable food, provided by Dare to Care Food Bank.
There will also be free snow cones and 30 vendors available. Other activities include a kids corner, with an obstacle course and a train ride.
The event is being held at 201 East 15th Street, at Lansden Park, in Jeffersonville.
For more information about CASI, or to donate to the organization, click here.
