LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Submissions for the 2023 Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade will start being accepted this weekend.
The submission period runs from Saturday, Jan. 21 through Feb. 22.
This year's parade marks the 15th at the track and will honor 149 survivors and fighters of breast and ovarian cancer, organizers with Churchill Downs said in a news release.
Selected participants will get two tickets to attend the 149th Kentucky Oaks on Friday, May 5, and participate in the parade on the track.
For the first time in the parade's history, participants will be chosen randomly this year. In years past, participants were voted on by the public. Organizers said this year's submission process will be the first open to the public in two years, after the parade was held virtually in 2020 and 2021.
Churchill Downs said the Kentucky Oaks charitable initiative has raised $1 million to increase awareness about breast and ovarian health, as well as life-saving interventions, over the past 14 years of the Survivors Parade.
Churchill Downs said those who have never participated in the parade are encouraged to submit their stories. Nominations can also be submitted. Organizers said those who want to nominate someone for the parade should share the submission link with the candidate so they can submit their information.
Along with submissions, donations to the Kentucky Oaks charitable partners are also encouraged.
For more information, to donate and to submit starting Jan. 21, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.