LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sullivan University students filled dozens of backpacks with survival gear for homeless people in Louisville.
The students teamed up with Backpacks for Humans for the project. They dropped off the goods Friday at Wayside Christian Mission at 432 E. Jefferson St. in downtown Louisville.
The backpacks were filled with items like flashlights, hand warmers, first-aid kids and ready-to-eat meals.
"People were very grateful and they were surprised to see some of the items that they received," said Nina Moseley, chief operating officer of Wayside. "They were very thankful for that, especially excited to see some of the candy — the Mentos and things like that — that they don't normally get."
Backpacks for Humans started by passing out Gatorade and has now given out more than 100,000 survival backpacks to homeless people across the country.
