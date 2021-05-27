LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sunday hours are coming back to Louisville libraries.
Starting July 11, hours will return to eight Louisville Free Public Library locations: The Main Library, Bon Air, Iroquois, Northeast, St. Matthews, Shawnee, South Central and Southwest branches.
The libraries will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. They were closed on Sundays because of funding and staffing challenges during the coronavirus pandemic.
Funding for Sunday hours is included in Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's 2022 budget plan.
The library system recently announced that it hopes to get rid of fines for overdue books.
