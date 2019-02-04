LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TARC is paying tribute to civil rights icon Rosa Parks with a month-long campaign encouraging Louisville residents to ride buses.
According to a news release, TARC will "save a seat" on each TARC bus in honor of Parks and her contribution to the civil rights movement.
Parks is credited with helping to launch the civil rights movement when she refused to surrender a seat on a bus to a white passenger in Montgomery, Alabama, in December of 1955. The act of civil disobedience led to a boycott of Montgomery buses. As a result of the boycott and subsequent legal action, buses in Montgomery were ultimately desegregated.
"The world changed forever when Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat. It's important to recognize that legacy and the memory of the many who inspired her to act and those who were inspired by her," said Ferdinand L. Risco, TARC's Interim Executive Director.
TARC is encouraging people in metro Louisville to take a day and ride the bus. TARC also says it will recognize other notable African-Americans during Black History Month.
