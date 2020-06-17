LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Due to ongoing protests in downtown Louisville, the Transit Authority of River City (TARC) is closing all bus stops between Fourth and Seventh streets and Muhammad Ali Boulevard and Market Street.
The closings began at noon Wednesday and will be in effect seven days a week "until further notice," according to TARC's official website.
TARC supplied a list of the routes impacted by the detours and information on where riders can find nearby alternative stops:
Route 4:
- Northbound/Southbound:
- Closed stops: All stops on 5th and Broadway to 5th and Market, 8th and Market to 6th and Muhammad Ali.
- Next nearest stops: On 4th and Main, 6th and Broadway
Routes 6, 63:
- Northbound/Southbound:
- Closed stops: All stops on 5th and Broadway to 5th and Market, 6th and Market to 6th and Muhammad Ali
- Next nearest stops: On 4th and Main, 6th and Broadway
Route 10:
- Northbound/Southbound:
- Closed stops: All stops on 9th and Muhammad Ali to 6th and Jefferson
- Next nearest stops: On 10th and Broadway
Route 15:
- Westbound:
- Closed stops: All stops on 4th to 13th and Jefferson
- Next nearest stops: On 1st and Jefferson, 13th and Market
- Eastbound:
- Closed stops: All stops on 8th and Market to 2nd and Market
- Next nearest stops: On 9th and Market or 1st and Market
Routes 17, 40:
- Westbound/Eastbound:
- Closed stops: All stops on 4th and Jefferson to 8th and Jefferson
- Next nearest stops: On 2nd and Jefferson, 2nd and Liberty
Route 18:
- Northbound/Southbound:
- Closed stops: All stops on 8th and Market to 6th and Jefferson
- Next nearest stops: On 13th and Market
Routes 19, 21:
- Westbound:
- Closed stops: All stops on 4th to 8th and Muhammad Ali
- Next nearest stops: On 2nd and Muhammad Ali and 9th and Muhammad Ali
Route 28:
- Northbound/Southbound:
- Closed stops: All stops on 4th and Jefferson to 6th and Jefferson
- Next nearest stops: On 1st and Jefferson, 1st and Market
Route 31:
- Northbound/Southbound:
- Closed stops: All stops on 5th and Muhammad Ali to 2nd and Market
- Next nearest stops: On 5th and Broadway or 1st and Market
Route 43:
- Northbound:
- Closed stops: All stops on 4th to 13th and Jefferson
- Next nearest stops: On 2nd and Muhammad Ali to 13th and Market
- Southbound:
- Closed stops: All stops on 8th and Market to 1st and Chestnut
- Next nearest stops: On 9th and Market or 1st and Broadway
Route 71:
- Westbound:
- Closed stops: All stops on 4th and Jefferson to 6th and Jefferson
- Next nearest stops: On 2nd and Jefferson, 10th and Jefferson
- Eastbound:
- Closed stops: All stops on 7th and Liberty to 2nd and Liberty
- Next nearest stops: On 9th and Liberty, 1st and Liberty
Route 72:
- Westbound:
- Closed stops: All stops on 7th and Liberty to 2nd and Liberty
- Next nearest stops: On 9th and Liberty, 1st and Liberty
For more information, visit TARC's official website.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.