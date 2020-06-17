TARC bus Route 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Due to ongoing protests in downtown Louisville, the Transit Authority of River City (TARC) is closing all bus stops between Fourth and Seventh streets and Muhammad Ali Boulevard and Market Street. 

The closings began at noon Wednesday and will be in effect seven days a week "until further notice," according to TARC's official website. 

TARC supplied a list of the routes impacted by the detours and information on where riders can find nearby alternative stops: 

Route 4:

- Northbound/Southbound:

  • Closed stops: All stops on 5th and Broadway to 5th and Market, 8th and Market to 6th and Muhammad Ali.
  • Next nearest stops: On 4th and Main, 6th and Broadway

Routes 6, 63:

- Northbound/Southbound:

  • Closed stops: All stops on 5th and Broadway to 5th and Market, 6th and Market to 6th and Muhammad Ali
  • Next nearest stops: On 4th and Main, 6th and Broadway

Route 10:

- Northbound/Southbound:

  • Closed stops: All stops on 9th and Muhammad Ali to 6th and Jefferson
  • Next nearest stops: On 10th and Broadway

Route 15:

- Westbound:

  • Closed stops: All stops on 4th to 13th and Jefferson
  • Next nearest stops: On 1st and Jefferson, 13th and Market

- Eastbound:

  • Closed stops: All stops on 8th and Market to 2nd and Market
  • Next nearest stops: On 9th and Market or 1st and Market

Routes 17, 40:

- Westbound/Eastbound:

  • Closed stops: All stops on 4th and Jefferson to 8th and Jefferson
  • Next nearest stops: On 2nd and Jefferson, 2nd and Liberty

Route 18:

- Northbound/Southbound:

  • Closed stops: All stops on 8th and Market to 6th and Jefferson
  • Next nearest stops: On 13th and Market

Routes 19, 21:

- Westbound:

  • Closed stops: All stops on 4th to 8th and Muhammad Ali
  • Next nearest stops: On 2nd and Muhammad Ali and 9th and Muhammad Ali

Route 28:

- Northbound/Southbound:

  • Closed stops: All stops on 4th and Jefferson to 6th and Jefferson
  • Next nearest stops: On 1st and Jefferson, 1st and Market

Route 31:

- Northbound/Southbound:

  • Closed stops: All stops on 5th and Muhammad Ali to 2nd and Market
  • Next nearest stops: On 5th and Broadway or 1st and Market

Route 43:

- Northbound:

  • Closed stops: All stops on 4th to 13th and Jefferson
  • Next nearest stops: On 2nd and Muhammad Ali to 13th and Market

- Southbound:

  • Closed stops: All stops on 8th and Market to 1st and Chestnut
  • Next nearest stops: On 9th and Market or 1st and Broadway

Route 71:

- Westbound:

  • Closed stops: All stops on 4th and Jefferson to 6th and Jefferson
  • Next nearest stops: On 2nd and Jefferson, 10th and Jefferson

- Eastbound:

  • Closed stops: All stops on 7th and Liberty to 2nd and Liberty
  • Next nearest stops: On 9th and Liberty, 1st and Liberty

Route 72:

- Westbound:

  • Closed stops: All stops on 7th and Liberty to 2nd and Liberty
  • Next nearest stops: On 9th and Liberty, 1st and Liberty

