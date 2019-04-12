LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- TARC is getting ready for the crowds heading to Thunder Over Louisville.
Services into downtown Louisville will increase for the annual fireworks and air show Saturday, April 13.
TARC says there will be 68 extra buses on the road starting at 2:15 p.m., and six post-event boarding areas that will operate until 11 p.m.
There will also be a shuttle running from 11th and Broadway to Shawnee Park to accommodate those walking.
TARC officials say those taking TARC from southern Indiana should know that buses on cross-river routes #71 (Jeffersonville, Louisville, New Albany) and #72 (Clarksville) will not make return trips to Indiana after 8 p.m. because of closures on the Clark Memorial, Lincoln and Kennedy Bridges. There will still be service in Indiana, with the exception of bridge access, officials say.
Regular TARC fares apply on Thunder. One-way tickets cost $1.75 when using cash. One-way fare is $1.50 with a MyTARC card, which includes transfer trips within two hours of initial boarding. Children under age five ride free.
Below is a list of the post-Thunder boarding locations. They are the only downtown boarding options for after the show, according to TARC.
Routes Going Eastbound from Downtown
Boarding on Market, near Floyd
- #15 - Market Street (to La Grange Road)
- #19 - Muhammad Ali (to Oxmoor and Lyndon)
- #31 - Middletown
Boarding on Liberty, near Floyd
- #17 - Bardstown Road (to Fern Creek and Sebree)
- #21 - Chestnut (to Bashford Avenue)
- #23 - Broadway (to Jeffersontown and Breckenridge Plaza)
- #40 - Taylorsville Road
- #25 - Oak-Westport Crosstown
Routes Going Westbound from Downtown
Boarding on Main west of 9th
- #15 - Market Street (to Shawnee Park)
- #18 - Preston (to Valley Station)
- #19 - Muhammad Ali (to Park Duvall and Rockford Lane)
- #21 - Chestnut (to Shawnee Park)
- #23 - Broadway (to Shawnee Park)
- #43 - Portland/Poplar Level (to 32nd & Portland Loop)
Boarding on Broadway at 11th
- #23 - Broadway (to Shawnee Park)
Routes Going Southbound from Downtown
Boarding on 6th near Chestnut
- #4 - Fourth Street (to Iroquois Park and Southland Park)
- #6 - Sixth Street (via Central to Auburndale)
- #63 - Crums Lane (to West Pages Lane)
Boarding on 1st at Muhammad Ali
- #2 - Second Street (to Airport and UPS)
- #18 - Preston (to Okolona – Outer Loop Plaza)
- #43 - Portland/Poplar Level (to Fern Creek)
Below is a map of the above routes:
At least 10,000 people are expected to take TARC to Thunder this year.
