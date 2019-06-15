LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentuckiana's annual Pride Festival had a huge turnout Saturday afternoon.
Thousands of people headed to the Big Four Lawn for the party that kicked off Friday night with a record-length parade through NuLu in downtown Louisville.
The festival includes live music and lots of other activities to take part in.
Several community organizations also had booths set up at the event.
The festival is all about celebrating unity and inclusion in a positive and supportive atmosphere.
"It's great, I can support my friends and myself, you know, we are here to be free, you know, and just you can love whoever you want," Clarksville native Lydia Perry said.
This is the first of two pride celebrations in the city. The second happens in the Highlands in December.
