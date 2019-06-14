LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's plenty of "pride" in Louisville this weekend.
This year's Kentuckiana Pride Festival began Friday night with a record-length parade through NuLu, down Market Street to River Road. Hundreds of Louisville's LGBTQ's community members and their allies showed up for the fun.
Some of them said the gathering gave them a chance to be themselves in a friendly environment.
"This is one of the best cities for LGBTQ people," said Rainbow Willis, who attended the Pride Parade on Friday. "I work for JCPS, and there's a lot of acceptance and a lot children learning they can be who they are."
The weekend of pride continues Saturday with a festival on the Big Four Lawn and Waterfront Park.
