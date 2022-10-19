LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An event being held at Waterfront Park this week will celebrate, honor and remember those touched by blood cancers.
Light the Night is being put on by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
It's happening Thursday, Oct. 20, from 5-8 p.m. on the South Lawn at Waterfront Park.
The event will include a festival, walk and fireworks show.
Funds raised through the event will go towards lifesaving research, advocacy, and support for blood cancer patients and their families.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.