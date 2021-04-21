LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The modified routes and staggered starts for the Kentucky Derby Festival's Humana Marathon and miniMarathon will mean some road closings on both sides of the Ohio River.
The miniMarathon (13.1 miles) will take place over four days, from April 22-25, while the Marathon (26.2 miles) will take place on April 24 only. The routes for both the mini and marathon were changed this year to allow for safety and social distancing. The course was designed to be opened for multiple days with few road closures.
The in-person race will start and finish at Lynn Family Stadium. Participants will run a looped course including the Big Four Bridge, Ohio River Greenway and parts of the Louisville Loop. Start times will be staggered from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each day. Most runners will finish by early afternoon.
The park areas of the course will still be open to the public as the event is going on. Signs will let people know what's happening, but spectators are discouraged.
Traffic changes for race days:
Start and Finish Line area:
- Adams Street between Cabel Street and North Campbell Street will be closed Thursday, April 22 - Sunday, April 25 between 4:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day. Traffic will be detoured around the area.
- River Road will be closed between East Witherspoon and Frankfort Avenue on Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25. Traffic will be detoured around the area.
Big Four Bridge:
- The Big Four Bridge will be used for runners from Thursday, April 22 - Sunday, April 25.
- It will remain open to pedestrians, but signage will be set up to alert the public about runners on the bridge.
Southern Indiana:
- Riverside Drive in Jeffersonville and Clarksville will have a restricted lane between Pearl Street and Warner Avenue from Monday, April 22 - Sunday, April 25. Traffic will flow around the runners.
- West Water Street in New Albany will be closed at 10th street on Saturday, April 24.
