LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A big donation will help expand access to medical care in west Louisville.
UofL Health Urgent Care Plus in the Parkland neighborhood received the $350,000 gift from Ted Nixon and Frank Harshaw. More than half of the money will go toward an Echo machine, which is an ultrasound device that will allow cardiologists at the Parkland clinic to look at the structure and function of a patient’s heart.
"When we opened the Parkland Clinic location in 2021, it was part of UofL Health’s commitment to expand access and reduce barriers to care in our community," said Tom Miller, CEO of UofL Health, in a news release. "This considerable gift helps reduce specific disparities and brings specialty care into this neighborhood."
