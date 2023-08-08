LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Pride Festival is returning in September with nine events throughout the month.
The festival starts on Sept. 2 with Louisville Pride Festival Kick-Off Game at Lynn Family Stadium as Racing Louisville FC plays the Portland Thorns. The fan zone opens at 6 p.m. and the soccer stadium's gates open 30 minutes later. The match starts at 7:30 p.m. with a portion of ticket sales benefiting the Louisville Pride Foundation and Louisville Youth Group. Special deals will be available for anyone with a Louisville Pride Festival VIP Pass. To purchase tickets, click here.
For the first time ever, the Louisville Pride Festival Queer Comedy Show will be held at the Caravan on Sept. 6. It will feature queer comics like Vidalia Unwin, June Dempsey, Reed Sedgwick and Keith McGill. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. The comedy show is open for people 18 years and older. Tickets are $15 and admission is free for anyone with a Louisville Pride Festival VIP Pass. To purchase tickets, click here.
Slugger Field will host Louisville Pride Festival Pride and Pups Night with the Louisville Bats on Sept. 7. The minor league baseball team plays the St. Paul Saints as gates open at 5 p.m. and the game begins at 6:35 p.m. Anyone with a Louisville Pride Festival VIP Pass gets free admission and a Louisville Bats swag bag. Dog tickets are $3 with proceeds benefitting Kentucky Humane Society.
The 2023 Louisville Pride Festival returns to Bardstown Road on Sept. 9. The free street fair will have more than 150 vendors, live performances and more. Syimone, Leah Halston, Dusty Ray Bottoms and May O’Nays are hosting the event that will feature performances from VOICES of Kentuckiana, John Austin Clark, Robbie Bartlett and more. Carol Kraemer and Laura Shine, founding members of Louisville's lesbian band Yer Girlfriend, will also reunite for a performance. The Over the Rainbow Drag Extravaganza will perform on the main stage.
“When cynical politicians tried to outlaw drag this year, we promised to deliver the biggest and best damn drag show the Commonwealth of Kentucky has ever seen, right in the middle of Bardstown Road. And that’s exactly what we intend to do,” Louisville Pride Foundation executive director Mike Slaton said in a news release.
On Sept. 23, Louisville Pride Festival Cinema Showcase will be held at Baxter Avenue Theaters. Conversion and Please Don't Make Me will be showed. Tickets are $15 or free for VIP pass holders. To purchase tickets, click here.
Louisville Pride Center Lou Name Clinic will be held for the third time on Sept. 23. Volunteers from Dinsmore & Shohl, the Lambda Law Caucus and University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law will be offering free legal assistance to Kentucky residents with preparing and filing name change petitions. It is being held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Louisville Pride Center located at 1244 South 3rd Street.
There will also be three LGBTQ+ Mini-Conferences. The half-day events include workshops and networking opportunities for LGBTQ people and allies. According to a news release, a mini-conference will be held for civic leaders and elected officials on Sept. 20, mental health providers on Sept. 22 and LGBTQ employee affinity groups and nonprofits on Sept. 29. All the conferences will be held at Louisville Pride Center.
Louisville Pride Festival VIP Passes are priced at $90 before Aug. 20.
Tickets will are available by clicking here.
