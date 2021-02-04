LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers are offering free federal and state income tax preparation services for eligible Louisville residents.
The Louisville Asset Building Coalition’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and AARP Tax Aide programs are teaming up to offer free federal and state income tax services for individuals and families earning less than $66,000 in 2020. The mayor announced Thursday that hundreds of trained, IRS-certified volunteers will be available online and at nine drop-off sites across Jefferson County.
"We want to help people avoid losing a large portion of their refund due to high filing costs and additional feeds,” said Mayor Greg Fischer.
The volunteers can also help determine if residents are eligible for the Earned Income Tax Credit, which is a refundable federal tax credit for low- and middle-income working individuals and families earning up to $57,400. Average credits last year were nearly $2,500.
“If you worked less in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, you may be eligible for a larger Earned Income Tax Credit. So be sure to have a copy of your 2019 tax return when you file your 2020 return,” said Fischer.
Feb. 12 is the first official day to start filing tax returns. This free tax preparation program through Metro Louisville begins Monday, Feb. 8.
“And the IRS estimates that there's also about 8 million people who still have not received their stimulus payments from 2020. So we highly encourage that individuals file a tax return so they can claim those expanded credits, and so they can claim any stimulus that they are due,” said Christopher Murphree with the Louisville Asset Building Coalition.
Individuals wishing to have their taxes prepared online can CLICK HERE. Beginning Monday, Feb. 8, they can also call 502-305-0005 for more information.
The VITA free tax preparation sites are located at:
- Americana Community Center, 4801 Southside Drive
- Bates Community Development Corporation, 1228 Jackson Street
- Eastern Area Community Ministries, 9104 Westport Road
- Louisville Urban League, 1535 West Broadway
- Portland Promise Center, 1831 Baird Street
- Salt and Light Community Development, 3025 Gerald Drive
- Sun Valley Community Center, 6505 Bethany Lane
- United Crescent Hill Ministries, 150 State Street
- Wesley House Community Services, 5114 Preston Highway
For more information, including hours of operation at VITA locations, CLICK HERE, or call Metro United Way's 211 service.
Additionally, AARP Tax-Aide is designed to assist anyone who requests help, with special attention to those aged 60 or above. AARP select drop-off sites in Louisville will open Feb. 15. For more information on the AARP Tax Aide plan, CLICK HERE.
Any individual wanting assistance with their taxes should have the following items handy:
- Picture ID and Social Security cards for everyone listed on the return.
- Copy of 2019 tax return with all attachments and schedules.
- W-2s and 1099s from your employers.
- Other 1099s for interest, dividends, state tax refund or other income.
- Form 1099-G for any unemployment compensation received during the year.
- 1095-A for health insurance.
- 1098 for education credit, plus a detailed financial statement from the school.
- Bank account number and routing number for direct deposit as well as savings account number (if applicable).
- Childcare information, including Provider ID and actual amounts paid.
- Summarized list of other income/expenses for those who itemize or are self-employed.
- Additional tax information that may be required.
