LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Waterfront Botanical Gardens has opened a new path that connects to the Butchertown Greenway.
The path is a little more than a quarter-mile long and is wheelchair accessible. It's described as a zigzag down a steep hill to Beargrass Creek and includes three bridges, one of which crosses a waterfall.
It has hundreds of new plantings and will eventually be a woodland path.
The new path will allow the garden to connect students to the creek as part of their education programs about the natural environment.
"Someday it will continue and go up to the conservatory, which is in Phase Three of the waterfront gardens master plan," said Kasey Baeir, president of the Waterfront Botanical Gardens. "So, it will extend eventually."
The pathway has a bike rack, so cyclists can safely leave their bikes to enter the gardens.
Waterfront Botanical Gardens opened in October 2019. It's a 23-acre, urban botanical garden located at the intersection of River Road and Frankfort Avenue, just east of downtown. It was once the site of landfill that was closed in the 1970s.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.