LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hard work, dedication and commitment to WDRB News' viewers and readers were recognized Sunday night.
The Ohio Valley Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences on Sunday awarded WDRB News with 13 Emmy Awards — more than any other media outlet in Louisville, out of 26 nominations.
An Emmy is one of the highest achievements a journalist can be honored with.
This year's ceremony was held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.
WDRB brought home the following awards:
- Graphic Arts: "Snow Fox/Big shows" - Thomas Grant and Michael Petrig
- News Promotion (Image or Campaign): "My Story Louisville" - Josh Kidd, Jennifer Ipsan, Scott Brady
- Crime: "Who Killed Trey?" - Katrina Helmer and Jeff Gordon
- Human Interest: "The Piano Man" - Dalton Rinehart and Sterling Riggs
- Business/Consumer: "Streaming Killed the Video Store" - Dominik Fuhrmann and Chris Sutter
- Editor: "Light Gets In" - Dalton Rinehart
- Photographer: Tom Round
- Anchor - Weather: Jude Redfield
- Investigative Report: "Faking the Fight" - Gilbert Corsey and Emily Evans
- Continuing Coverage: "Failed by the System" - Chad Mills, Dalton Rinehart and Jason Riley
- Director - Live or Recorded Live: "Louisville Ballet: The Brown-Forman Nutcracker," Kyle Lizenby and Michael Farnon
- Editor - Short Form: Jennifer Ipsan
- Photographer - Short Form: Josh Kidd
