LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Those who donate blood soon can help save a life, win a car or a trip to Jamaica.
WDRB has partnered with the Kentucky Blood Center for the WDRB Give Blood Drive on Wednesday.
The center said it typically sees fewer donations this time of year, and it's still trying to replenish its shelves from the pandemic.
Donate blood this week at a KBC donor center and receive TWO movie tickets! In addition, it's your last chance to be entered to win both our Jamaican vacation for two and our 2022 Toyota RAV4 (donors who give after July 4 will only be entered to win the new car). pic.twitter.com/VckF9XwoXr— KY Blood Center (@KYBloodCenter) June 26, 2022
"During the pandemic, the need for blood never slowed down...so we've been operating from a hole," Eric Lindsey, a spokesperson with the Kentucky Blood Center, said.
"When we say we are in low supply, we usually like to have a 3-4 day supply. We've been a lot of times for the last year and a half about a day supply and sometimes a half-a-day supply, and that's worrisome going into what's traditionally a slow time of the year in the summer."
In hopes of getting more people to donate, the Kentucky Blood Center is holding its Summer Getaway Giveaway.
Those who donate through July 4 will be entered to win a Jamaican vacation. If you donate through Sept. 10, you'll be entered to win a 2022 Toyota RAV4.
The Bloodmobile will be at WDRB on Wednesday. Donations can also be made at the Middletown Donor Center or the Hillview Donor Center.
You can book an appointment to give blood here.
