LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Snow Fox joined forces with "The Hammer" Darryl Isaacs Tuesday morning to hand out free bike helmets in Okolona.
After Isaacs was seriously injured during a bike crash in January 2015, he decided to seek WDRB's help to launch the annual helmet giveaway. He says says he wants to send a message with his Helmets for Kids campaign.
"I grew up riding bikes, and I always want to make sure kids are safe," he said. "So it's a great way to give back and make sure they get a helmet and maybe teach them a little bike safety while they're here."
More than 500 free helmets were handed out to local children in order to encourage safe riding.
