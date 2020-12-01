covid testing 10-24-20 ap.jpeg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are several places to get tested for the coronavirus for free in southern Indiana. 

You can get a COVID-19 test at the Indiana National Guard in Scottburgh on Main Street. They are accepting both walk-ins and appointments. 

You can also get a free test the Clarksville Community Center on Sam Gwinn Drive, near the Sam's Club. You can also walk-in or make an appointment at this testing site. 

Walgreens on State Street in New Albany also offers drive-thru testing, but you will need to schedule it in advance

