LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are several places to get tested for the coronavirus for free in southern Indiana.
You can get a COVID-19 test at the Indiana National Guard in Scottburgh on Main Street. They are accepting both walk-ins and appointments.
You can also get a free test the Clarksville Community Center on Sam Gwinn Drive, near the Sam's Club. You can also walk-in or make an appointment at this testing site.
Walgreens on State Street in New Albany also offers drive-thru testing, but you will need to schedule it in advance.
