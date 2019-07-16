LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charlie Vettiner Park in southeast Louisville is getting a makeover.
Louisville Metro Parks broke ground Tuesday on an $800,000 renovation project. Four tennis courts will be relocated, and two, new pickleball courts will be added. The project also includes new parking.
Metro Council members Kevin Kramer, Stuart Benson, and Robin Engle worked together to allocate funding for the improvements. Kramer said teamwork brought this project together.
"In this year's budget, as tight as budgets are, by working together, the Republican pool was able to find enough revenue to include lighting the tennis courts and pickleball courts. So, even in tight budget years, when folks are willing and able to work together, you see projects like this one come to fruition," he said.
This phase of the project will be finished in the fall.
