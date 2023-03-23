LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Yew Dell Botanical Gardens is kicking off its season this weekend.
Opening day is Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the gardens on Old LaGrange Road in Crestwood.
This season, the historic gardens is offering events like gardening workshops, painting classes, "Bad Sci-Fi Movies & Real Plant Science," and more.
This year's Big Bloom will also feature reinvented designs and more sustainable displays.
Starting Friday, hours at Yew Dell will be extended to Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 12-4 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information about classes and events, or to purchase tickets for one, click here.
