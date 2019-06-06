LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Public pools in Louisville are closed this summer, but the city has made a few options available to beat the heat:
CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL
- Fridays - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Saturdays - Noon to 4 p.m.
- Admission: $2 per person
A partnership with JCPS will allow for structured program swims at Central High School’s pool, 1130 Chestnut Street, beginning June 14. These four-hour sessions on Fridays and Saturdays will host summer camps, community organizations and individuals interested in swim lessons. Group rates are $2 per child. The swims are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays in June and July.
YMCA
Beginning June 8, the Southwest and Downtown YMCAs will host 10 community swim events -- five at the Southwest YMCA, 2801 Fordhaven Road, and five at the Downtown YMCA, 555 S. Second St.
Southwest YMCA, 2801 Fordhaven Road
- Saturday, June 15th from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, June 29th from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Saturday, July 13th from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Friday, July 26th from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Friday, August 9th from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Downtown YMCA, 555 South Second Street
- Saturday, June 8th from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Sunday, June 23rd from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Sunday, July 7th from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Sunday, July 21st from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Sunday, August 4th from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Free pizza will be offered after each swim session at the YMCAs and Central High School.
Fees are $3 per person 14 years and over and $2 per youth, 13 and under. Starting Monday, June 3, vouchers for the summer swim events can be purchased at Metro Parks Administrative Offices, 1297 Trevilian Way; at the Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center, 201 Reservoir Avenue; or at the YMCAs, beginning 30 minutes before the start of the event.
Capacity for these events is 100 people per event.
The Mary T. Meagher Aquatic Center will host daily open community swims beginning June 10. The hours are Monday through Thursday from noon to 4 p.m.; Friday from 12 to 8 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Normal pricing applies. For a list of rates, visit www.bestparksever.com.
