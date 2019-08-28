In the spring of 2004, Scott interned with the Pittsburgh Pirates Spring Training Operation in Bradenton, Florida. His main responsibilities focused on selling and servicing corporate sponsorships, and he also assisted in the implementation of theme days, season ticket sales, and other promotional activities.
Following that, he returned to Louisville to complete his Master's degree in Sports Administration from the University of Louisville.
In early 2000, Scott was named NCAA Division III National Soccer Player of the Year while attending the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. From there, he was drafted into Professional Soccer's "A" League by the Cincinnati Riverhawks.
In his spare time, Scott enjoys playing golf, reading, and working out.
You can reach Scott at (502) 585-0756 or email him at sdeopere@wdrb.com.
