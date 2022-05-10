LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A job fair is being held next Wednesday at Cardinal Stadium.
The job fair goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the PNC Club at the football stadium on Floyd Street. There are more than 50 companies registered to attend the event including Norton Healthcare, the Rawlings Group, Waste Management, U of L Health, Omni Hotel and Alpha Media, among other employers.
According to a news release, the companies will be hiring for more than 500 positions in a variety of industries. Employers plan to recruit entry level positions, seasoned professional opportunities, blue and white collar positions, full and part-time positions, and leadership positions.
To preregister for the event, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.