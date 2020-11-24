JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- After two years of delays, construction on Holmans Lane in Jeffersonville officially wrapped up Tuesday.
The 1-mile road, which connects Veterans Parkway to East 10th Street, is now wider with new car lanes, bike lines, a two-way left turn lane, plus sidewalk and lighting improvements.
The $8 million project was originally scheduled to be finished in November 2018, but it was delayed by utility companies.
"I don't want to make any excuses. It just took longer than we thought," Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said. "There were 15 utilities along the side of the road, and that's a very large number of utilities to get in and ask them to move."
The multimillion-dollar road project didn't use any tax dollars. It was funded through a grant and TIF money from the city's new development.
