LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Oaks Day is Friday, and construction of the Garland of Lilies for the winner is underway.
The floral shop at the Kroger in Middletown creates the garland each year with nearly 150 Star Fighter lilies. In a release, the store called itself the "Florist of Champions" that donates the flowers, supplies and labor to hand-craft garlands for the winners of both the Oaks and Kentucky Derby.
The public is invited to help sew the flowers into the special "Lilies for the Fillies" garland. It is 20 inches wide, 116 inches long, and weighs about 20 pounds. The blanket of flowers will be presented to the winner of the Oaks on Friday.
Customers can join in and watch the process beginning Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Middletown Kroger. In past years, it has taken more than 10 hours to finish sewing all the flowers and oak ivy greenery on to the fabric.
Hall of Fame jockey Pat Day will be at the Kroger from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., along with Official 2019 Kentucky Derby Festival poster artist Chimel Ford.
The same floral shop will also craft the Garland of Roses for the Derby on Friday beginning at 4 p.m. Kroger has been crafting the floral garlands for Churchill Downs since 1991.
The Middletown Kroger is located at 12501 Shelbyville Road.
