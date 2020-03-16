LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Keeneland Race Course has cancelled its 2020 spring meet, which was to run from April 2 to 24, following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control on mass gatherings and the threat of the COVID-19 virus.
“Keeneland’s Spring Meet is a rite and tradition that touches every aspect of Central Kentucky and beyond, and the decision to cancel racing is agonizing for our staff, our many loyal fans and our horsemen,” Keeneland president and CEO Bill Thomason said in a release. “During the past several weeks, we have exhausted all avenues for safely conducting our spring meet. Since the beginning of this pandemic, we have diligently worked with local, state and national partners in health and government to ensure our actions are the most responsible we can take. We all find ourselves in uncharted territory, but nothing is more important to Keeneland than protecting the health and safety of our athletes, stable employees, horsemen, patrons, track employees and the community at large.
Full refunds will be issued for tickets already purchased. Patrons will receive an email confirming the refund, and those should be received within a few days of that email, though volume might cause a slight delay.
Keenland will continue to stable horses already on its grounds, but will take no additional horses. The track advises that horsemen keep their horses at the tracks and in the training facilities where they are currently stabled.
Morning training will continue from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
As announced on Sunday, Keeneland will be closed to all non-essential guests and horsemen until further notice. Only essential employees, owners, trainers, veterinarians, blacksmiths and stable workers will be allowed entry.
Keeneland’s General Office, The Keeneland Shop and Keeneland Library are closed until further notice. Red Mile also is closed until further notice. Tours, including visits from outside tour companies, will cease until further notice.
“During this time, we all need to take care of each other,” Thomason said. “In light of the cancellation of our Spring Meet, Keeneland will focus its attention and energy on identifying ways in which we can offer support and aid to the Central Kentucky community and horse industry.”
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.