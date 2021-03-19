LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four Roses Bourbon released its commemorative Kentucky Derby Festival 2021 Poster Special Selection single barrel bourbon Friday.
Louisville artist Andy Perez designed the featured image of the 2021 Kentucky Derby Festival Official Poster, which is included on the label of the bourbon bottle.
"This year's poster really captures the spirit of the Derby Festival, and now you can also find it featured on Kentucky's favorite sprit," said Matt Gibson, president and CEO of the Kentucky Derby Festival President.
The single barrel was selected by representatives of the Kentucky Derby Festival and Four Roses' Master Distiller Brent Elliott.
The commemorative bottle was released at the Kroger on Shelbyville Road in Middletown for $74.99. For three hours Friday evening, fans were able to have their bottles signed by Perez and Elliott.
