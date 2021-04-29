LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A horse named after Breonna Taylor, which is owned by the attorney who represented her family, won a race during Thurby at Churchill Downs.
Breonna, a three-year-old filly, crossed the finish line first in race four on Thursday. Sam Aguiar and his wife Janelle own the filly. Sam Aguiar was one of the attorneys who represented Taylor's family in a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Louisville after she was killed by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department during a raid in March of 2020.
He says they named the horse Breonna last summer in the midst of protests across Louisville.
"Anytime we win a horse race is exciting ... but it takes it to a new level when you name your horse Breonna in honor of #BreonnaTaylor, the horse wins at Churchill Downs on Derby week, and you hear so many people #SayHerName," Janelle Aguiar posted on Facebook.
The Aguiars plan to donate $10,000 from Thursday's purse to the Breonna Taylor Foundation.
