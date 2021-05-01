LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The 147th Kentucky Derby is set to go off under picturesque weather in Louisville, though only about a third of the normal crowd will get to enjoy it in person.
Churchill Downs said last month that as many as 48,000 will attend the Run for the Roses because of capacity reductions amid the pandemic.
THEY'RE BACK! Fans are lined up and ready to head through the gates at Churchill Downs for the 147th Run for the Roses. Gates open at 9:30!
The Derby normally hosts about 150,000 people and has had as many as 170,513 in 2015. In 2020, the race was delayed to September and run with no fans in attendance.
Under a plan approved by Gov. Andy Beshear, Churchill Downs has limited to reserved seating to 40% to 50% of normal capacity depending on the section. General admission tickets for the infield are limited to 30% of its capacity.
WELCOME TO THE TRACK! This is the view as fans start funneling into Churchill Downs. This lady's greeting every group on their way in, asking about coronavirus symptoms, and offering masks to anyone who needs it.
Masks are required, with track personnel roving around holding signs reminding people of the mandate. Temperature screens are required upon entry.
Guests can no longer move freely between the infield and the areas accessible to ticketholders with seats, such as the paddock.
And ticketed patrons are sold “all inclusive” packages to cut down on crowding at food and beverage stands.
“This change allows us to improve our guests’ experience by reducing the amount of time spent in line, eliminating the need for cash transactions for food and beverages and providing the opportunity to try a greater variety of food,” the company said.
Churchill Downs says attendees “are advised to practice appropriate social distancing from other guests,” though there was little adherence to that advice amid the high-school and college-aged crowd in the infield at Friday’s Kentucky Oaks.