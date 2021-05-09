LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter from Louisville released a new song Sunday that pays tribute to GospelFest.
Jason Clayborn was joined by his sister, Daria Raymore, and his group, The Atmosphere Changers for the track, "God Made It Beautiful." The song is intended to lift community members' spirits after the annual GospelFest, which showcases choirs from Louisville and around the region, has been canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic,
Clayborn partnered with the Kentucky Derby Festival (KDF) to create a music video for the song. The video features the Ohio River, the Louisville skyline and common Derby sights like the Chow Wagon, the Great Balloon Race, the Air Show, the Great Steamboat Boat Race and Thunder Over Louisville.
"Seeing all the things going on around us inspired me to write this song to share a message of hope," Clayborn said in a news release. "I love working with family and it was an honor to have my sister as part of this song and special tribute."
Clayborn, a Louisville native and the worship director at Louisville's Saint Stephen Church, and his group hit the gospel charts in 2020 with the single "Praise Belongs to You," which was nominated for a Stellar Award.
According to KDF, Clayborn and eight other performers remotely recorded "God Made It Beautiful."
