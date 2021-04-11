LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many would say 2020 tested their faith, but Jason Clayborn's year went from test to testimony.
Clayborn, the worship director at Louisville's Saint Stephen Church, is nominated for one of gospel music's highest honors. Getting their, though, took long nights and long prayers for the nationally known songwriter.
Just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic started, Clayborn and his group, The Atmosphere Changers, released a single called "Praise Belongs to You." The song hit the gospel charts, but Clayborn's label put his latest album on hold while the world shut down.
"'Praise Belongs to You' had hit top 30 on Billboard, and we couldn't travel," he said. "... I was like, 'Oh my God, what in the world is happening? God, what are you doing? How are you going to make this happen, and what are you doing with this right now? You gave me this deal, and now I can't do anything.'"
A year later, Clayborn and The Atmosphere Changers are up for a Stellar Award for "Praise Belongs to You."
"Stellar Awards is the gospel Grammys," he said. "It's the biggest event for gospel music of the whole year."
The nomination is not Clayborn's first high note in gospel music. He wrote Hezekiah Walker's 2016 hit "Better," which stayed atop the charts for a year. Clayborn won a Dove Award and was nominated for a Grammy Award for his efforts. In 2020, he and The Atmosphere Changers joined Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine on Louisville rapper Jack Harlow's hit "Same Guy."
Clayborn's latest project is different. It's his first signed to a national recording contract as an artist. He's front and center, signing his own songs.
"It does not matter where you are. It does not matter what city you're from. It does not matter what background you came from or how you were raised," he said. "If you have a dream and a goal, work hard at it (and) never let that dream die."
As Clayborn succeeds, he aims to help elevate other Louisville artists. For "Praise Belongs to You," he tapped locals Brian Bausely, Matthew Austin and Gabriel Hatcher to help write, arrange, produce and provide feature vocals.
"I think Louisville has some of the most talented people in the country," he said.
The public gets a say in who wins the Stellar Awards. To vote for Clayborn, click here. He and The Atmosphere Changers are listed under Category 20, "Contemporary Choir of the Year."
"I just want to get my city behind me," he said. "... We did it for Jack Harlow; we did it for Bryson Tiller, and now let's do it for Jason Clayborn and The Atmosphere Changers."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.