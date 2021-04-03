LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The making of the rose garland for the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby will return to Kroger.
The public will be allowed to watch the Derby tradition at the Middletown Kroger (12501 Shelbyville Rd.) after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the process to be moved to Churchill Downs in 2020.
The Kentucky Derby trophy will also be on hand ahead of the Run for the Roses on May 1.
Kroger is still working out details for public viewing of the garland-making process.
