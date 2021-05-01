LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Medina Spirit led wire to wire to win Kentucky Derby 147, a record-breaking seventh victory for trainer Bob Baffert.
"I can’t believe he won," Baffert said at least five times as he and his wife, Jill, walked from the paddock to the track after Medina Spirit went off at 12-1 and finished with a time of 2:01.02.
Mandaloun, who had 25-1 odds, placed second. Hot Rod Charlie finished third after going off at 5-1.
Essential Quality, the 5-2 favorite trained by Louisville native Brad Cox, finished fourth.
Here are the payouts:
- Medina Spirit $26.20 $12.00 $7.60
- Mandaloun $23.00 $13.40
- Hot Rod Charlie $5.20
The race put an exclamation point on a celebration of horse racing. Only eight months ago, Authentic won Kentucky Derby 146 in front of a mostly empty grandstand at Churchill Downs.
Although the crowd of 51,838 was far fewer than the 150,729 that attended two years ago, it was the largest gathering for any sports even in the U.S. in the last 14 months, topping the 47,218 that attended Alabama’s spring football game on April 17.
The celebrity count was down (other than Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers; Bucs quarterback Tom Brady; Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim; Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and a few others) but the color and crazy outfits returned to Central Avenue.
The novel coronavirus scrambled the entire 2020 racing calendar. With the Derby pushed back from the first Saturday in May to the first Saturday in September, the Derby was the second race in the Triple Crown, following the Belmont Stakes, which held its traditional spot in June. The Preakness finished the 2020 series Oct. 3.
The races will return to their usual position this year with the Preakness booked for Baltimore on May 15 and the Belmont in New York on June 5.
