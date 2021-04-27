LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A few things are a sure bet at Wagner’s. A phenomenal meal, Derby talk, famous trainers, and Wayne Kestler.
"I probably know more about horses than anyone who comes to Wagner’s to eat," said Kestler.
The 80-year-old has worked at the restaurant for more than two decades.
"He’s dependable and puts a smile on people’s faces who walk through these doors," said Lee Wagner, owner of Wagner’s Pharmacy.
Wayne has done just about every job there is to do at Wagner’s. He’s bussed tables, cooked, painted, helped with construction, and is constantly greeting visitors.
“Everybody knows who Wayne is when they leave the place,” said Wagner.
Wayne has never met a stranger, and he is quite a character.
“I'm very well known around this corner. Jockeys, trainers. It's hard for me to dodge them, but I love it though,” said Kestler.
Wayne was born on Longfield Avenue and still lives across the street from the track. He’s seen a lot over the years and loves to tell his stories.
"I saw OJ Simpson here. Rick Pitino, I know Bob Baffert. I know a lot of trainers and riders," said Kestler.
Wayne suffered a stroke around Thanksgiving and has had heart surgery, but that has not stopped him doing a job he loves.
"We are fortunate to have him," Wagner said. "You can tell by our customers, especially around Derby time. A lot of people only see him one or two days out of the year and every time. They ask: 'Is Wayne still around? Where’s Wayne?' They stop to talk to him and say hello," said Wagner.
Wayne wants everyone to know that he’s proud of his city and proud of his job. He also wants people to know that horseracing will be in his heart forever.
"I purchased a lot in Bullitt County to be buried. I designed my own marker. It has Churchill Downs on it, the twin spires, a jockey on it, my kid's name on it, when I was born and when I pass away. It’s beautiful," said Kestler.
But not yet Wayne -- too many people look forward to hearing your stories and seeing your smile.
"My hope is that he will be here another 20 years. Yep. That fixture at Wagner’s," said Wagner.
