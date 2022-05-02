LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For Kentucky Derby week, some people are taking "My Old Kentucky Home" to a whole new level.
Guests will come from all over to visit Louisville the first Saturday in May. Some locals, like Jessica Roth, turn to renting to make some extra cash.
"We'll pack little suitcases and a tub of all our valuables and we'll head over to our in-law's house," Roth said.
She lives in east Louisville but said guests are still willing to pay a pretty penny just to stay in the city for Derby. Her house is going for $1,000/night and booked up months ago. Roth said a group of several people from Vegas will be staying at her home for four nights.
"I have a couple friends who rent out their houses and I know a couple in the neighborhood who do it," she said.
Off Bardstown Road, a different kind of rental has booked up. The Bungalou is designed for short-term stays, an Airbnb that can sleep more than 30 people. A large group of guests from the west coast booked the entire space for several nights during Derby week. That includes each room, the upstairs patio and the game yard.
"This place is amazing," said Stacy Bellis with Bourbon City Concierge.
From the bourbon-themed bathroom to the coasters on the tables and the paintings on the walls, the focus of much of the space is on the spirit of Louisville.
"It's centrally located in the Highlands," said Sean Williams, a co-owner of Bungaloo. "You're right in entertainment district with restaurants and bars and stuff like that. You're 10-15 minutes from the track, but the fact you can have your entire group in one place is very, very attractive."
Williams said the property was purchased right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, which of course slowed down construction and getting supplies. The space just opened this March, and he's excited to have it booked for Derby.
"Derby is one of the biggest sporting events in the world, so the fact we could be a part of it is super exciting," he said.
And even before Derby 148, people are already making plans for 149.
"You can't start in March or April," Bellis said. "By then, the pickings are slim."
"We've already had some people reach out to us regarding Derby 2023, which is already crazy to think about," Williams said.
It's a sign of a big boost for the entire city as Derby Day is back this year in full force.
