LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs Track Superintendent Jamie Richardson knows exactly what conditions need to be like for an ideal Derby and Oaks race.
Richardson oversees the dirt and turf tracks at Churchill. On Oaks Day, the track will be harrowed and sealed up for potential rain ahead of the race. On sunny days, the track would be harrowed, watered and then sealed.
Churchill Downs is also now home to a turf track. The Bermuda grass track is wider, includes a new irrigation system and as horses tear the track up, rails moves will help change lanes as the turf heals.
Richardson says every track across the country is different, and each horse has a preferred surface.
