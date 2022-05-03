LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Colonel Matt Winn is known as Mr. Derby. He led Churchill Downs from 1902-49 and is largely responsible for making the Derby what it is today.
Martin Joseph Winn attended the very first Kentucky Derby in 1875. He was just shy of 14 years old.
“Some say he watched the Kentucky Derby from the infield on his father's wagon,” Kentucky Museum Curator Chris Goodlett said. “Others say he watched from the top of a tree.”
Regardless of how he watched, Winn was captivated and attended every year.
He loved it so much that he could not turn down an offer to buy the track in 1902, when the track was facing bankruptcy and the Kentucky Derby was at risk of disappearing. He said he would never have agreed if it were not connected to his beloved Derby.
Winn was determined to make this America's greatest race. He served as vice president and general manager, but mostly he was a salesperson.
“Matt Winn would recruit celebrities,” Goodlett said. “He would fly in journalists.”
He wanted everyone to love the Derby as much as he did. Exciting races in the early 1900s helped him generate a buzz. In 1913, Donerail crossed the finish line at 91-1, the longest shot to win the race to this day. In 1915, Regret became the first of only three fillies ever to win the race.
Winn was also an innovator.
“Matt Winn started hosting other events at the track outside of racing to keep the profile of the track going when there was no racing,” Goodlett added.
He hosted concerts at the track, and during World War II, he displayed military equipment in the infield to raise money for the war effort.
Winn is perhaps most loved for creating the traditions that endear people to the Derby.
In the early 1920s, he started the tradition of having a band play “My Old Kentucky Home” before the race. In 1924, he introduced the solid gold trophy. In 1932, he commissioned the first garland of roses. And, in 1939, he created the first collectible mint julep glass.
“Late in life, one of his grandsons told him he heard Winn created the Derby, and Winn's response was, ‘Well, that's what I read,’” Goodlett shared.
He was fine with the legend if it promoted his beloved Derby. Winn died in October 1949 at the age of 88.
In May of that year, the official mint julep glass had his profile on it and read, “He has seen them all."
Winn’s picture can be seen all over the track today. A steakhouse at Churchill Downs bears his name, and a bronze statue oversees the paddock.
“I think a lot of things we do around here we say, ‘What would Matt Winn think about this?’” added Darren Rogers, director of media services at Churchill Downs.
Winn wanted everyone to live and breathe Derby, and a crowd of 150,000 on the first Saturday in May is evidence he succeeded.
