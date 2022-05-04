LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nobody wants "hat hair" from a great day at the track for Thurby, Oaks and Derby, but never fear: Z Salon and Spa has some ideas to help.
It's Derby Week. It's all about the fashion and the fascinators. So how should you style your hair and what should you do after you leave the track and you go to a party?
Jacquelyn Stack, a designer with Z Salon and Spa has some tips.
"We tried three easy looks that are consumer friendly, you can do at home with little to no skill," she said.
The first look involves three simple braids. (NOTE: All three of these styles are demonstrated in the video included with this story.)
"We did a traditional braid on the right, a traditional braid on the back and then we did a French braid on the side," Stack said. "You start with the left, pinning as you go, and .... then you end in that side knot, perfect for a fascinator."
The second look is more classic, according to Stack.
"[We] took a two strand twist, directed everything to the right, cut in half, twist it together, take a clear rubber band (because no one wants to see a rubber band -- that's a hidden secret), wrap it up in a bun, then pin it again with bobby pins and hair pins, as you go," she said.
Stack said the third look is so easy anyone can do it.
"Ponytail backcomb, slowly and lightly, grab around and you are working in a circular motion, pinning as you go, for that messy top knot."
With rain in the forecast, Stack gives this advises a less firm, hold hairspray.
"Anytime you use a heavy hold hairspray and there is too much moisture in the air, what happens is your hair tends to get gummy," she said.
And what do you do when you go from the track to a party?
"When you are taking off the fascinator, whether you have one with a comb on the inside, or a silk headband -- Silk headbands are always the best," she said. "If you are having a comb, make sure you back-comb a little bit. But, as the day goes on and with heat, you can see you will get a band through this area."
She said the "best thing we do is keep a comb because you didn't glue the top down, you'll be able to brush through that."
Stack said another "tool of trade" is to always keep dry shampoo handy, as it can mask sweat and hair product and it can matte your hair back down.
"If you are wearing a dress that evening, my suggestion would be to tuck one side for something a little more elegant, or to mask any hat hair by changing your part," Stack said. "That would create volume, so if you go off center, and you go with a side part, you create an elegant finish."
Stack says you can also get some hair ideas from TikTok and Pinterest too.
Z Spa and Salon is located at 9407 Shelbyville Road in Louisville.
