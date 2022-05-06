LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The infield is known as the real party at Churchill Downs on Derby weekend.
For Kentucky Oaks on Friday, there were plenty of rain boots and plastic ponchos for rain in the forecast. The crowd trickled in with tarps, lawn chairs and coolers to set up for a day a the races. By late afternoon, there was plenty of open space to claim.
Many say they didn’t care about the rain that hit, and most were prepared with jackets, ponchos and even some small tents. While many locals frequent the infield on Oaks, many come from all over to check out the races including John and Anna from Raleigh, NC. They drove through Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and part of Kentucky to get to Louisville.
OAKS - INFIELD - 5-6-2022 3.jpg
Fans in the infield of Churchill Downs for Kentucky Oaks Day are prepared for the rain. May 6, 2022
OAKS - INFIELD - 5-6-2022 1.jpg
Fans in the infield of Churchill Downs for Kentucky Oaks Day are prepared for the rain. May 6, 2022
OAKS - INFIELD - 5-6-2022 2.jpg
Fans in the infield of Churchill Downs for Kentucky Oaks Day are prepared for the rain. May 6, 2022
OAKS - INFIELD - 5-6-2022 4.jpg
Fans in the infield of Churchill Downs for Kentucky Oaks Day are prepared for the rain. May 6, 2022
OAKS - INFIELD - 5-6-2022 5.jpg
Fans in the infield of Churchill Downs for Kentucky Oaks Day are prepared for the rain. May 6, 2022
OAKS - INFIELD - 5-6-2022 6.jpg
Fans in the infield of Churchill Downs for Kentucky Oaks Day are prepared for the rain. May 6, 2022
OAKS - INFIELD - 5-6-2022 17.jpg
Posing for pictures in the infield of Churchill Downs for Kentucky Oaks Day in Louisville, Ky. May 6, 2022
OAKS - RAINY INFIELD - 5-6-2022 1.jpg
Fans in the infield of Churchill Downs for Kentucky Oaks Day are prepared for the rain. May 6, 2022
OAKS - RAINY INFIELD - 5-6-2022 2.jpg
Fans in the infield of Churchill Downs for Kentucky Oaks Day are prepared for the rain. May 6, 2022
OAKS - WET WEATHER - 5-6-2022 5.jpg
Fans in the infield of Churchill Downs for Kentucky Oaks Day are prepared for the rain. May 6, 2022
OAKS - WET WEATHER - 5-6-2022 6.jpg
Fans in the infield of Churchill Downs for Kentucky Oaks Day are prepared for the rain. May 6, 2022
OAKS - WET WEATHER - 5-6-2022 7.jpg
Fans in the infield of Churchill Downs for Kentucky Oaks Day are prepared for the rain. May 6, 2022
OAKS - WET WEATHER - 5-6-2022 8.jpg
Fans in the infield of Churchill Downs for Kentucky Oaks Day are prepared for the rain. May 6, 2022
Derby week marked the first time the infield has been open without restrictions since 2019. Face masks have been required for the past two years because of the COVID pandemic.
“It’s just so nice to be back here through COVID. Opened back up again, that’s the most special part,” said Dan Bennett of Charlotte, NC.
Concessions were busy along with beer tents, as people gathered to watch races on the big board on the backside.
Drinks were a bit more expensive this year, and many were bummed about the prices. However, neither that or the rain stopped them from enjoying the races for Oaks Day.
“Oh my god, I’m amazed. The weather is hanging out. The people, the races and the costumes and the dress attire has been awesome,” said Roman and Kelly from Lexington.
