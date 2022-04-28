LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby Festival's Great BalloonFest is synonymous with Super Bowl weekend for the McClinton family.
The BalloonFest Race is where the leader of the McClinton family pack, Scott, said their family hot air balloon business idea was born. Back when he was just a kid heading to the festival with his dad.
"My dad’s company was one of the original sponsors of the balloon, Derby Festival Balloon Fest back in the 70s. It was National Industries and they owned a company, the Yellow Cab Company, that still exists today and they were one of the first national advertisers that put their name on hot air balloons," said Scott McClinton.
Years later, after graduating college, starting a job at a steel company, and then getting an out of said job, he got the chance to start his dream business: Sky Cab Balloons.
The McClinton family prepared for the Kentucky Derby Festival's Great Balloon Glow and Race ahead of the events over the weekend.
“That was an interesting conversation when I went home to my wife to tell her I was leaving the steel company to have a balloon company," said Scott McClinton.
Now, Sky Cab Balloons will be providing five of the seven balloons during this weekend’s balloon fest. Three of them flown by McClinton’s.
It’s an event Scott’s oldest son Matt McClinton, literally only ever knew during Derby season.
"I didn't even know there was a horse race. Honestly, I thought it was just the balloon event," said Matt McClinton.
Matt and his brother, who’s coming from out of town, will be competing in the race.
"Now that we're all spread out, also have a brother flying in for the event, it's still everything it was back then it's kind of bringing everyone back together," said Matt McClinton.
While their dad. the 1998 Balloon Race Champ, will be leading the pack. But if you ask Scott McClinton, there’s no favorites here when it comes to race time.
"They don't get much of an advantage when I’m the Hare, because I kind of block them, and kind of don’t talk to them," Scott McClinton said.
Scott McClinton said he just takes it all in when he sees his sons land.
"When I see them coming in I'm kind of like yeah, yeah this is cool."
Scott McClinton also jokes that he enjoys feeling like a celebrity the weeks leading up to BalloonFest.
“We gas at Kroger every week. No one ever comes up to us, but this week though, every one wants to meet us. It’s the coolest thing in the world."
