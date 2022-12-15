LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs unveiled the official logos for the 149th runnings of the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks.
The Kentucky Derby logo features the iconic color palette of the race of red, black, gold and white. The design pays homage to the legendary Secretariat, as 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of his unforgettable 1973 Triple Crown run.
The logo also has 13 diamonds to represent the number of thoroughbreds that have won all three jewels including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes. The diamonds are set within a Coat of Arms shield that projects the achievements, heritage, longevity and stability of the Kentucky Derby, which dates back to 1875.
The Kentucky Oaks logo is a classic pink design with the silhouette of a woman with a large hat.
The logos will be used on a wide variety of Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks merchandise, including apparel, the iconic silver Mint Julep cups, glassware, jewelry and other collectibles and gift items. Additional official merchandise also will be available online, at Churchill Downs Racetrack, the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, the Kentucky Derby Museum Gift Shop and other retail outlets.
The Kentucky Derby takes place on the first Saturday in May at historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. The 149th Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
