LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A true sign that the Kentucky Derby is just a month away is when the sign changes at Churchill Downs.
Crews were lifted above the Grandstand at the track on Thursday to change the sign below the Twin Spires declaring the 148th Kentucky Derby. Numbers on the sign were also updated to show 2022. The tradition dates back to 1875.
Churchill Downs is rolling out the red carpet and the red roses to welcome 150,000 horse racing fans on the first Saturday in May.
"I've always said, 'fans are the heartbeat of racing. When the horses are coming through the stretch, and you see them coming down the lane, and you hear that excitement they are the heartblood of this sport," said Darren Rogers, the senior communications director.
"And you know to welcome back at full capacity, I think everyone is ready for it to go back. This is going to be one heck of a party in the next few weeks," Rogers said.
Opening night of the 44-day Spring Meet is Saturday. April 30.
The field of 20 horses that will run in the Kentucky Derby will come into focus this weekend, as three big prep races are held.
The $1 million Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (GI) takes place at Keeneland, where Kenny McPeek's Smile Happy is the 9-5 favorite in a field of 12.
The $750,000 Wood Memorial (GII) at Aqueduct features two undefeated 3-year-old graded stakes winners, Early Voting and Morello.
In California, Forbidden Kingdom and Messier will battle it out in the $750,000 Santa Anita Derby (GI).
All three races will award the top four finishers points on a 100-40-20-10 scale toward qualification to the $3 million Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (GI) on Saturday, May 7.
