LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual party on the eve of the Kentucky Derby is returning in person this year.
The Silks Bash will take over historic Locust Grove on Friday, May 6. Twelve-piece band West Coast will provide live music. There will also be a cigar bar, a Derby selfie station, Graeter's ice cream and more.
Each year, the Silks Bash benefits Kentucky charity Operation Open Arms, a private child placement agency that provides foster homes for children whose mothers are incarcerated. The goal is to provide children with an environment that's "free from dangers and obstacles that could otherwise make them very vulnerable," according to a news release.
The Silks Bash starts at 7:30 p.m. and will end at 12:30 a.m. General admission tickets cost $100 per person and include food and drink. For $200, guests can purchase VIP tent tickets that also include a private bar, food station and gift bags. Woodford Reserve's Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall will be on hand making cocktails.
For more information or to donate to Operation Open Arms, click here.
