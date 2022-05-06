LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The stage is set for the 33rd Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala.
The party at the home of Patricia Barnstable Brown in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood is known for its celebrity guest list and surprise music performances.
Highlighting the guest list is Janet Jackson, who is scheduled to perform a concert Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium. Her opener is New Edition, which includes Bobby Brown, Johnny Gill, Ronnie DeVoe, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ralph Tresvant. All are invited.
A number of country musicians are on the guest list including Jason Aldean, Travis Tritt, Darius Rucker and Tanya Tucker. Singers Taylor Dayne and Joey Fatone are coming, as well as rocker Richie Sambora.
Actors Justin Hartley from "This is Us," Sam Hunt, Orlando Bloom and Blair Underwood will be there along with NFL QB Lamar Jackson, who went to the University of Louisville. Larry Birkhead and daughter Dannielynn Birkhead are also on the guest list.
The star studded bash was founded by twin sisters Patricia Barnstable Brown and Priscilla Barnstable, along with Patricia's late husband, Dr. David E. Brown. It raises money for the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky. Over the past 13 years, the party has donated approximately $17,000,000 to the cause.
