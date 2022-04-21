LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The music always accompanies the fire in the sky at Thunder Over Louisville.
Crews tested the coveted soundtrack Thursday morning ahead of Thunder. The speakers are hooked up and ready to go, and things sounded smooth.
Thunder's producer, Wayne Hettinger, said the music was compiled to appeal to the younger crowd this year and, of course, features Louisville's own Jack Harlow.
The goal is to create excitement when the booming music starts.
"It's not a theater situation where everybody's sitting in their chairs watching a performance," Hettinger said. "I want everybody up having a good time watching and dancing."
The Command Center is still being pieced together but will be ready by Friday.
