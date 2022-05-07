LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Everyone loves the Kentucky Derby -- and that includes federal officials from across the river.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was at Churchill Downs Saturday morning, with his mom. Anne Montgomery. The pair were spotted by WDRB's Rick Bozich outside trainer Dale Romans' barn.
Perhaps an early Mother's Day gift?
"It's just such a special thing to see," Buttigieg said. "It's a family tradition. My momma grew up in southern Indiana having Derby Day parties, always watching the Derby in South Bend, but I've never had a chance to actually see it for myself."
With this being the transportation secretary's first Derby, Buttigieg said he's trying to take in all the sights and sounds.
"You just see the surprising sense of calm back here around the stables where there's such professionalism of course that goes into preparing for the races," he said. "And the atmosphere around here is just so exciting. I'm really looking forward to the day."
Montgomery said she grew up in Scottsburg and was a regular Derby attender in her childhood, so the track felt like home.
"My father would bring me to the Derby, and it was the second outing of my Easter dress," she said. "So it was big-time fashion and a great outing. I loved horses, too. I learned to love horses."
For his part, Buttigieg said he's just trying to learn the ropes of the sport and how to select a Derby horse -- but he got a little help from Romans.
"Just an honor to meet someone as accomplished as him," Buttigieg said. "Yeah, I learned a little bit about how things work here, and now I've got to study those lists and learn how to pick my horse."
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.